One small area of ocean not changed by global warming



Added: 06.05.2020 17:37 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.macscreenrepair.com



Global warming has affected the entire planet's surface, except for one particular area of the ocean, which has bucked the trend. A research team has unraveled the causes of this conundrum. More in www.sciencedaily.com »