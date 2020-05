Astronomers Find Closest Black Hole



Astronomers using the Fiber-fed Extended Range Optical Spectrograph (FEROS) on the MPG/ESO 2.2-m telescope at ESO's La Silla Observatory have found a stellar-mass black hole in HR 6819 (also known as HD 167128), a naked-eye stellar system located 1,119 light-years away in the constellation of Telescopium. The system is made up of an inner binary