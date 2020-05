Added: 06.05.2020 15:29 | 8 views | 0 comments

A team of Australian scientists and wildlife ecologists has captured koala drinking behavior in the wild for the first time. Each day, wild koalas (Phascolarctos cinereus) eat around 510 grams of fresh eucalyptus leaves, and the water in the foliage they feed on is believed to contribute about 75% of their water intake in both [...]