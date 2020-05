Multiple flooding sources threaten Honolulu's infrastructure



Researchers found in the next few decades, sea level rise will likely cause large and increasing percentages of land area to be impacted simultaneously by the three flood mechanisms. Further, they found direct marine inundation represents the least extensive -- only three percent of the predicted flooding, while groundwater inundation represents the most extensive flood source. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Honolulu