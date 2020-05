Added: 05.05.2020 15:02 | 5 views | 0 comments

The newly-remastered images show the icy surface of Europa, the sixth of Jupiter’s moons and the fourth largest, in enhanced color. All three high-resolution images were captured along the same longitude of Europa as NASA’s Galileo spacecraft flew by on September 26, 1998, in the eighth of the spacecraft’s 11 targeted flybys of the icy [...]