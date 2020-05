Foraging Drosophila flies are open for new microbial partners



Added: 04.05.2020 16:41 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.helsinki.fi



Scientists have found that vinegar flies do not necessarily prefer yeasts from their natural environments, but were also attracted by yeasts found in a foreign habitat. Female flies even decided to lay eggs in presence of previously unknown yeast communities, although this reduced their offspring's chance of survival. Such processes could be a key factor that leads to the formation of niches and the evolution of new species. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists