Smart use of genomic data needed in species conservation



Added: 04.05.2020



Source: www.youtube.com



A 'step-change' in conservation is needed in order to help save species from extinction in the future. Evolutionary geneticists call for the smart use of genomic data to make populations more resilient to future genetic drift and inbreeding, and proposes a new 'road map' for what needs to be done in conservation to achieve this. More in www.sciencedaily.com »