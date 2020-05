TESS Finds Four-Planet System around Sun-Like Star



Astronomers using the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) have found four exoplanets - a hot super-Earth and three sub-Neptunes - orbiting the bright, Sun-like star HD 108236. A paper detailing the discovery will be published in the Astrophysical Journal. HD 108236 is a 5.8-billion-year-old main-sequence star of spectral and luminosity type G3V. The star is [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »