Twisting 2D materials uncovers their superpowers



Added: 04.05.2020 16:20 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: singularityhub.com



Researchers can now grow twistronic material at sizes large enough to be useful. While an exciting potential area of nanotechnology, twistronics until now has mostly been explored on samples smaller than human hairs. Now researchers can produce samples on the centimetre scale. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Technology