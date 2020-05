Hubble Snaps Beautiful Image of NGC 3583



Added: 04.05.2020 10:37 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: caixaforum.es



The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has produced an outstanding image of a barred spiral galaxy called NGC 3583. NGC 3583 was discovered by the English astronomer John Herschel on February 5, 1788 This galaxy is located approximately 103 million light-years away in the constellation of Ursa Major. Also known as LEDA 34232 or UGC 6263, [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » NASA Tags: SPA