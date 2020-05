Timing of immune response to COVID-19 may contribute to disease severity



www.kptv.com



A new study suggests that temporarily suppressing the body's immune system during the early stages of COVID-19 could help a patient avoid severe symptoms. That's because the research shows that an interaction between the body's two main lines of defense may be causing the immune system to go into overdrive in some patients. More in www.sciencedaily.com »