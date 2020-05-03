Emergence of deadly honey bee disease revealed



Honey bee colonies from across the UK are increasingly suffering from a viral disease, a new study has shown. The team found that the number of honey bee colonies affected with chronic bee paralysis rose exponentially between 2007 and 2017. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: UK