CO2 emissions from dry inland waters globally underestimated



Inland waters play an important role in the global carbon cycle. Calculations that scale up the carbon dioxide emissions from land and water surface areas do not take account of inland waters that dry out intermittently. This means that the actual emissions from inland waters have been significantly underestimated -- as shown by the results of a recent international research project. More in www.sciencedaily.com »