Next-Generation Telescopes Could Detect Signs of Life on Rocky Planets around White Dwarfs



Source: www.space.com



A team of astrobiologists from the Carl Sagan Institute at Cornell University has developed a spectral field guide for Earth-like exoplanets transiting small, dense stars called white dwarfs. In just a few years, astronomers - using tools such as the James Webb Space Telescope, the Extremely Large Telescopes, as well as mission concepts like Origins, [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: SPA