Many published psychology experiments lack evidence of validity, study finds



Added: 01.05.2020



Source: en.wikivoyage.org



An examination of nearly 350 published psychological experiments found that nearly half failed to show that they were based on a valid foundation of empirical evidence, suggesting that a wide swath of psychological science is based on an 'untested foundation.' More in www.sciencedaily.com »