In search of the lighting material of the future



Added: 01.05.2020 20:20 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: 3m3.fr



Researchers have gained insights into a promising material for organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs). The substance enables high light yields and would be inexpensive to produce on a large scale -- that means it is practically made for use in large-area room lighting. Researchers have been searching for such materials for a long time. The newly generated understanding will facilitate the rapid and cost-efficient development of new lighting appliances in the future. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: LEDs