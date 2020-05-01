New study examines which galaxies are best for intelligent life



Giant elliptical galaxies are not as likely as disk-shaped galaxies, such as our own Milky Way, to be cradles of technological civilizations, according to a recent article by a astrophysicist. More in www.sciencedaily.com »