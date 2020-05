High cost of cancer drugs not always justified



Do high prices of some cancer medicines have a higher benefit than those drugs with lower prices? An international study has concluded that, in general, there is no correlation between costs of a cancer drugs and their clinical benefit. The researchers are therefore calling for the clinical benefit of drugs to be better reflected in pricing.