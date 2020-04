Spinosaurus aegyptiacus is First Known Aquatic Dinosaur



Added: 30.04.2020 19:18 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: archive.aramcoworld.com



A species of carnivorous dinosaur called Spinosaurus aegyptiacus used tail-propelled swimming locomotion to hunt for prey in rivers, according to a new analysis of the world’s only existing skeleton of this ancient predator, found in the Kem Kem region of the Moroccan Sahara. Spinosaurus aegyptiacus is a giant theropod dinosaur that lived about 95 million [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Sahara Tags: Egypt