Added: 30.04.2020 18:08 | 8 views | 0 comments

Astronomers using the PIONIER (Precision Integrated-Optics Near-infrared Imaging ExpeRiment) instrument on ESO’s Very Large Telescope Interferometer have photographed the inner rims - a key region for stellar and planet formation - of 15 planet-forming disks around young stars of spectral types A or B known as Herbig Ae/Be stars. “Protoplanetary disks are formed in unison [...]