Reduced obesity for weighted-vest wearers



Source: metro.co.uk



Scientists have found a new method of reducing human body weight and fat mass using weighted vests. The new study indicates that there is something comparable to built-in bathroom scales that contributes to keeping our body weight and, by the same token, fat mass constant. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists