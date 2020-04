Added: 30.04.2020 16:30 | 14 views | 0 comments

African naked mole-rats are sometimes referred to as animal superheroes. They resist cancer, tolerate pain, and live a remarkably long time. They're also known for their ability to handle high levels of carbon dioxide and can go for several minutes without oxygen. But researchers say they may have found the mole-rats' kryptonite: they need high levels of carbon dioxide to function.