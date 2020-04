Double bubbles pierce with less trouble



Source: www.nature.com



Two microscopic bubbles penetrate soft materials better than one, concludes a new study by engineers. Optical cavitation uses a laser to form bubbles in a liquid that expand rapidly then collapse. The new article shows two bubbles produce long, fine jets that penetrate far enough with only five pulses to make cavitation potentially suitable for transfection or needle-free injections.