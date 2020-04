Paleontologists Find 66-Million-Year-Old Fossil of Bizarre Mammal



Source: www.prehistoric-wildlife.com



A new species of gondwanatherian mammal from the Cretaceous period has been identified from a very well-preserved fossilized skeleton found on the island of Madagascar. Named Adalatherium hui, the ancient creature lived about 66 million years ago (Cretaceous period) among dinosaurs, massive crocodiles, and snakes. It belongs to Gondwanatheria, a lesser known group of mammals