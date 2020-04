Schizophrenia related to abnormal fatty metabolism in the brain



Researchers have discovered a deficiency in the brains of people with schizophrenia that could lead to the development of new drug therapies. A postmortem comparison revealed that schizophrenia was associated with lower than normal levels of S1P, a type of fatty molecule found in the white matter of the brain.