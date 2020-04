Added: 29.04.2020 20:47 | 7 views | 0 comments

An analysis of contact survey data from 636 participants in Wuhan and 557 participants in Shanghai, China, finds that social distancing alone, as implemented there during the outbreak, is sufficient to control the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19. Intense non-pharmaceutical interventions were put in place in China to stop transmission of COVID-19. As transmission intensifies in [...]