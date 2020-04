Astronomers Find Long-Period Gas Giant around Kepler-88



Added: 29.04.2020 19:14 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: dailym.ai



Using the High-Resolution Echelle Spectrometer (HIRES) instrument on the 10-m Keck I telescope at W.M. Keck Observatory, astronomers have discovered a giant planet in the Kepler-88 system. Kepler-88, also known as KOI-142, is a Sun-like star located 1,243 light-years away in the constellation of Lyra. The star hosts two previously identified planets, Kepler-88b and c, [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Planes