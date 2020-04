NIH clinical trial shows remdesivir accelerates recovery from advanced COVID-19



Hospitalized patients with advanced COVID-19 and lung involvement who received remdesivir recovered faster than similar patients who received placebo, according to a preliminary data analysis from a randomized, controlled trial involving 1063 patients. More in www.sciencedaily.com »