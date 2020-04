First randomized trial of remdesivir suggests antiviral drug is not associated with significant clinical benefits, more research needed

Treatment with the antiviral drug remdesivir does not speed recovery from COVID-19 compared with placebo in hospitalized patients who are critically ill, according to the first randomized trial of its kind involving 237 adults from 10 hospitals in Wuhan, China.