Added: 29.04.2020 14:10 | 11 views | 0 comments

New images from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope of the long-period comet C/2019 Y4 (ATLAS), taken on April 20 and 23, 2020, provide the sharpest views yet that the comet’s nucleus is breaking apart into as many as 30 fragments. Also known as comet ATLAS, C/2019 Y4 (ATLAS) is a comet with a near-parabolic orbit [...]