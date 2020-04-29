ï»¿Wednesday, 29 April 2020
Send search form
Todays news
World
U.S. National
Politics
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Beauty & Health
Living & Travel
Science
Weather
Odd news
Shopping
Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence
Added: 29.04.2020 12:58 | 10 views | 0 comments
Source: www.slideshare.net
Men with a history of obesity in their late teens are, in adult life are more at risk of a blood clot (thrombus) in a leg or lung, according to a new study. The risk rises successively and is highest in those who were severely obese in adolescence.
More in www.sciencedaily.com
»
Tags:
Rita Ora
,
Teeth
Nickname:
Enter image code:
Comments:
Tags
4K
Audi
Best Buy
Brazil
Breast cancer
Champions League
Cher
Climate change
Congress
Dell
DNA
Dodge
eBay
EU
FBI
FIA
Football
Gamers
GM
Goa
Gold
HP
iOS
ISIS
Japan
Kimye
Lawmakers
Mac
Movies
NATO
NBA
NFL
North Korea
Oil
Opposition
PC
Premier League
Prison
PS4
Rita Ora
Sex
Social media
Star Wars
Students
Uber
UK
USA
Windows 10
Xbox One
Yahoo
advertising
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly - all rights reserved
Contact us