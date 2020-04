Urban slums are uniquely vulnerable to COVID-19: Here's how to help



Added: 28.04.2020 23:20 | 20 views | 0 comments



Source: www.educaccionperu.org



Government-enforced social isolation can be devastating for the nearly 1 billion people around the globe currently dwelling in urban slums, where physical space is scarce and many rely on daily wage labor for survival. A new report, authored by a team of public health experts and epidemiologists working in collaboration with community leaders and non-governmental organizations, provides eight urgent recommendations for reducing the impact of COVID-19 on people living in poverty. More in www.sciencedaily.com » SPA Tags: Government