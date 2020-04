Added: 28.04.2020 21:57 | 9 views | 0 comments

Fruit flies, like many animals, engage in a variety of courtship and fighting behaviors. Now, scientists have uncovered the molecular mechanisms by which two sex-determining genes affect fruit fly behavior. The male flies' courtship and aggression behaviors, they showed, are mediated by two distinct genetic programs. The findings demonstrate the complexity of the link between sex and behavior.