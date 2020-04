Heart disease more likely for adults with dysfunctional childhoods



Source: health.clevelandclinic.org



Children who experience trauma, abuse, neglect and family dysfunction are at increased risk of having heart disease in their 50s and 60s. People exposed to the highest levels of childhood family environment adversity were more than 50% more likely to have a cardiovascular disease event such as a heart attack or stroke over a 30-year follow-up. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Children