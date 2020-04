How mistakes help us recognize things



Source: womanthismonth.com



When we look at the same object in quick succession, our second glance always reflects a slightly falsified image of the object. Guided by various object characteristics such as motion direction, color and spatial position, our short-term memory makes systematic mistakes. Apparently, these mistakes help us to stabilize the continually changing impressions of our environment. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: SPA