Spinal cord gives bio-bots walking rhythm



Added: 28.04.2020 19:24 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: anatomy.elpaso.ttuhsc.edu



Miniature biological robots are making greater strides than ever, thanks to the spinal cord directing their steps. Researchers developed the tiny walking 'spinobots,' powered by rat muscle and spinal cord tissue on a soft, 3D-printed hydrogel skeleton. While previous generations of biological robots, or bio-bots, could move forward by simple muscle contraction, the integration of the spinal cord gives them a more natural walking rhythm. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Walking