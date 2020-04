Experts successfully treat severe case of COVID-19 in 3-week-old infant



Source: www.tmc.edu



In one of the first reported cases of its kind, a 3-week-old infant in critical condition recovered from COVID-19 due to rapid recognition and treatment by physicians from McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth). More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Texas