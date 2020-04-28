ï»¿Tuesday, 28 April 2020
|New Species of Moray Eel Discovered
A team of researchers from South Africa has discovered that the Indo-Pacific undulated moray eel (Gymnothorax undulates), first described by the French naturalist Bernard Germain de LacÃ©pÃ¨de in 1803, is in fact two genetically and morphologically distinct species. The moray eels are members of the family Muraenidae, one of the most diverse, abundant and widely [...]
