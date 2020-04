Added: 28.04.2020 18:41 | 3 views | 0 comments

A team of researchers from South Africa has discovered that the Indo-Pacific undulated moray eel (Gymnothorax undulates), first described by the French naturalist Bernard Germain de Lacépède in 1803, is in fact two genetically and morphologically distinct species. The moray eels are members of the family Muraenidae, one of the most diverse, abundant and widely [...]