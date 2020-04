High-Inclination Centaur Asteroids Came from Interstellar Space: Study



Source: www.apextribune.com



At least 17 high-inclination Centaurs and two trans-Neptunian objects were captured by the Solar System from the interstellar medium, according to a new study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. Centaurs are outer asteroids whose orbits are mostly confined between those of Jupiter and Neptune. Due to giant planets’ perturbations, these [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » SPA Tags: Asteroids