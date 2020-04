Study Reveals New Role of Astrocytes in Brain Function



Astrocytes play a direct role in the regulation of neuronal circuits involved in learning and memory, according to new research from Baylor College of Medicine and M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. Astrocytes are star-shaped glial cells in the brain and spinal cord. They have unique cellular, molecular and functional properties and outnumber neurons by over fivefold.