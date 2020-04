Insects: Largest study to date finds declines on land, but recoveries in freshwater



A worldwide compilation of insect abundance studies shows the number of land-dwelling insects is in decline. On average, there is a global decrease of 0.92 percent per year, which translates to approximately 24 percent over 30 years. At the same time, the number of insects living in freshwater has increased on average by 1.08 percent each year. Local trends are highly variable. More in www.sciencedaily.com »