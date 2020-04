Boosting the immune system's appetite for cancer



Source: www.sciencenews.org



A combination of immunotherapy agents that encourages some immune cells to eat cancer cells and alert others to attack tumors put mice with a deadly type of brain cancer called glioblastoma into long-term remission.