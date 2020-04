Added: 24.04.2020 18:59 | 8 views | 0 comments

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the launch of the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers used the telescope to take a portrait of the giant nebula NGC 2014 and its neighbor NGC 2020, which together form part of a vast star-forming region in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite of our Milky Way Galaxy. [...]