Water may look like a simple liquid; however, it is anything but simple to analyze



Added: 24.04.2020 18:26 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: www.space.com



Scientists have been able to shed new light on the properties of water at the molecular level. In particular, they were able to describe accurately the interactions between three water molecules, which contribute significantly to the energy landscape of water. The research could pave the way to better understand and predict water behavior at different conditions, even under extreme ones. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists