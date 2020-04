Astronomers Observe Disintegrating Comet ATLAS



Using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope and several ground-based telescopes, astronomers have been able to watch the long-period comet C/2019 Y4 (ATLAS) as it broke up into four large fragments. C/2019 Y4 (ATLAS) is a comet with a near-parabolic orbit and an orbital period of about 6,000 years. Also known as comet ATLAS, the object