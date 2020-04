Online tool helps to protect tropical forests



Source: www.acad.carleton.edu



A new tool maps the threats to the tropical dry forests in Peru and Ecuador. Bioscience engineers combined data on possible threats to these forests with data on the vulnerability of local tree species to these dangers, which the team estimated on the basis of species traits such as bark thickness and edibility of the leaves. The result is an online tool that local governments and NGOs can use to restore and conserve forests. More in www.sciencedaily.com » iOS Tags: Government