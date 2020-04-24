Atmospheric tidal waves maintain Venus' super-rotation



An international research team has revealed that the 'super-rotation' on Venus is maintained near the equator by atmospheric tidal waves formed from solar heating on the planet's dayside and cooling on its nightside. More in www.sciencedaily.com »