DNA may not be life's instruction book -- just a jumbled list of ingredients



Added: 24.04.2020



Source: www.kurzweilai.net



The common view of heredity is that all information passed down from one generation to the next is stored in an organism's DNA. But one research suggests this might not be so. In two new papers, he argues DNA is just the ingredient list, not the set of instructions used to build and maintain a living organism. The instructions, he says, are stored in the molecules that regulate a cell's DNA and other functioning systems. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: DNA