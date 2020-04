Added: 23.04.2020 20:19 | 9 views | 0 comments

The 2018 eruption of Kīlauea volcano in Hawaii was likely initiated by prolonged, and at times extreme, rainfall in the months leading up to the event, according to new research from the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science at the University of Miami. “We knew that changes in the water content in the Earth’s [...]