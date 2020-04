Could COVID-19 Pandemic Be Controlled Using Existing Vaccines Like MMR or BCG?



Added: 23.04.2020 19:23 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: lfpress.com



The race is on to develop a vaccine that can protect us from the COVID-19 pandemic. An impressive 115 vaccine candidates are currently being investigated, but it is still many months before a vaccine might be approved. We already have hundreds of licensed vaccines for over 25 different viruses and bacteria that infect humans. We [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Bacteria